Joyce Newton
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
Joyce Newton

Joyce Newton, 82, passed peacefully at her home on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Charles T. Newton, Sr.; a son, Chuck Newton (Terry), and three daughters, Cathy Henderson (Troy), Lisa Duer (Gary) and Lori McCarty (Billy); seven grandchildren; Brandi Shelton, Andrea Perry, Jami Newton, Eric Henderson, Jacob Duer, Joshua Duer, and Kimberly Brown; six great grandchildren, her brother, Barry Shelton, and numerous nieces and a nephew.

She was preceded in death by parents Alexander Shelton and Ellen Dudley, siblings Audrey Synan, Shirley Harding and Glen Shelton.

A graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Gardens
