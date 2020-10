Joyce NewtonJoyce Newton, 82, passed peacefully at her home on Thursday, October 8, 2020.She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Charles T. Newton, Sr.; a son, Chuck Newton (Terry), and three daughters, Cathy Henderson (Troy), Lisa Duer (Gary) and Lori McCarty (Billy); seven grandchildren; Brandi Shelton, Andrea Perry, Jami Newton, Eric Henderson, Jacob Duer, Joshua Duer, and Kimberly Brown; six great grandchildren, her brother, Barry Shelton, and numerous nieces and a nephew.She was preceded in death by parents Alexander Shelton and Ellen Dudley, siblings Audrey Synan, Shirley Harding and Glen Shelton.A graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com