Edward Leonard Budzynski Jr
Edward Leonard Budzynski Jr., 81 of Stafford, passed away at Mary Washington Hospital on Thursday, October 1, 2020.
Edward served 22 years in the US Navy, his highest rank was Master Chief Petty Officer; he was very proud of this achievement. He loved the Navy, he served on USS Bailey and a nuclear submarine. Along the way he received many awards for his achievements.
He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret; daughter, Deanna Budzynski; three brothers, Leonard Budzynski, John Budzynski and William Budzynski; and three sisters, Mary, Cangeme, Martha O'Bryant, and Marian Moldan.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Budzynski and brother, Joseph Budzynski.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Stafford Chapel, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to the American Cancer Society
or Dementia Society of America
.
Online condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonstafford.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 11, 2020.