Sharon Odella Clarke
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
October 6, 2020
Sharon O. Clarke

Sharon Odella Clarke, 72, of Stafford, VA, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her children on October 6, 2020.

Sharon had an extremely humble and gentle spirit. She was very close to her late mother, Sarah Leola Johnson.

Sharon is survived by a spouse whom she was separated from, Anthony "Tony" E. Clarke, Sr.; her devoted children whom she called her gifts, son, Anthony Eugene Clarke, Jr. (Cynthia) and daughter, Alexis Yvonne Thomas (Rodney); grandson, Brandon; granddaughters, Nikki and Janelle.

A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, 200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA on Tuesday, October 13th from 5 PM – 7 PM. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 14th at 11 AM at Mt. Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Stafford, VA.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive , Fredericksburg, VA 22408
Oct
14
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Hope Baptist Church Cemetery
, Stafford, Virginia
On behalf of A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We extend continued prayers of strength and comfort. Our thoughts are with your family.

A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home
October 11, 2020
So sorry to heard about Sharon's passing, she took care of my grandmother Lillian Smith for years. She was like family to us. She will be missed, such a sweet person and my grandmother would smile when she enterd her bedroom. My grandmother is with the Lord now and I'm sure her an Sharon will meet again. Prayers to the family.
Stephanie Taylor
Friend
October 10, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Cheryp Jackson
October 8, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. RIP Sharon you have fought a good fight.
Edna & Pam Wyche
Friend
October 8, 2020
We’re so sorry for your loss family. Earth has no sorrow that heaven can not heal. rest In heaven Sharon until we meet again
Gayle & Carlton Gregg Gregg
October 8, 2020