William Ledbetter was a man who made decisions.



Growing up in rural eastern North Carolina, the son of William Hersten and Mary Kathleen Ledbetter, he went from picking cotton and cropping tobacco for summer jobs to obtaining a Master of Laws from Yale University on the Sterling Fellowship. Good decisions along the way resulted in his graduating with a BA cum laude from Campbell College in NC, doing graduate work at Duke University and receiving his law degree, first in his class, from the University of Richmond, where he later became a visiting professor.



A good decision in the late '60's, led him to teach law at the University of South Carolina. During his time in academia, he wrote law review articles and manuals, co-authored "Criminal Defense" published by the SC State Bar and assisted in the revision of the South Carolina criminal code.



It was in South Carolina where he became the proud father of two daughters, now lovely, strong women. Kimberly is a devoted teacher to children in special education in Fredericksburg schools and Jennifer, an author and co-founder of PDX Writers in Portland, OR. Both beautiful girls excel in their father's arena – teaching and writing.



In 1971, at the age of thirty, Ledbetter joined the law firm of Whitticar, Whitticar and Sokol in Fredericksburg, VA and the name changed within a year to Whitticar, Sokol and Ledbetter. In addition to admission to the Virginia bar, he was admitted to practice before the United States Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals and the United States Supreme Court. His decisions continued to earn him his livelihood, but he always found time to do more.



Civic, religious and professional groups benefited from his decisions to join them. He served on the original board of the Rappahannock Legal Aid Society; he was a founding member of the Interfaith Community Council; he sat on the board of directors of the Lions Club, he was president of the Rappahannock United Way; he was president of the 15th Judicial Circuit Bar Association; he was vestry member and senior warden of Trinity Episcopal Church; and he served as chairman of the March of Dimes campaign.



In 1987, the Virginia General Assembly elected Ledbetter as a judge of the 15th Judicial Circuit. He was active in the design and planning of the Spotsylvania County Judicial Center in 1994 and the Spotsylvania County Circuit Court building completed in 2009.



Ledbetter served as regional president of circuit judges and on the executive committee of the Judicial Conference of Virginia. His written legal opinions, some two hundred of them, are compiled and housed at the University of Richmond law library and are still quoted in courtrooms today.



On the faculty of the National Trial Advocacy College at the University of Virginia School of Law, Ledbetter also served on the board of governors of the litigation section of the Virginia State Bar, was a fellow in the Virginia Law Foundation and a member of the prestigious Boyd-Graves Conference. On several occasions, he was mentioned as a candidate for the Virginia Supreme Court.



After retiring, Ledbetter joined the McCammon Group, a firm of mediators and arbitrators, through which he helped resolve hundreds of cases, helping others reach decisions of their own. He continued to preside in circuit courts throughout Virginia, served as vestry member and senior warden of the Episcopal Church of the Messiah and participated in Meals on Wheels.



The judge and his wife of 38 years, Susan, enjoyed making decisions together about things they loved to do. They traveled America and abroad, missing only four states. Their favorite "bread-crumbing" style found them in rental cars, off the beaten path of tourists, but with great accommodations at day's end. They enjoyed classical music, reading, rose gardening, cooking, Jeopardy, snowstorms and genealogy. They discovered they were related by marriage far back in their family trees in Madison County. Friends often joked that the Ledbetters never realized the honeymoon had ended. Their hearts beat to each other's soul.



When poor health prevented them living on their own any longer, Ledbetter's stepson, Glenn Graham and his wife, Susan, opened their Georgia home and their hearts. Born in Macon, the judge was back to his roots in a family of three generations. Days after he passed away, his wife mentioned she missed him particularly at meals when they held hands and prayed together. Hearing this, his eldest grandson, Benton, offered his hand across to "Nana". "Grandpa" would have thought it was a good decision.



Judge Ledbetter is survived by his wife, Susan, daughters Kimberly Renee Comerford (James) and Jennifer Alise Springsteen (Joseph), stepson Glenn Stewart Graham (Susan) and seven grandchildren: Gretchen Comerford, Erin Comerford Mann (Zephyr), Adeline Comerford, Natalie Comerford, Charlotte Springsteen, Benton Graham, Hudson Graham and a sister, Sarah Kathleen Bass of Aberdeen, NC.



Judge Ledbetter passed away October 6, 2020. Funeral arrangements are private.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 13, 2020.