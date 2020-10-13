David Edward Stidham
David Edward Stidham, 66, of Stafford County passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital with his wife by his side.
David enjoyed golf and watching football. He was a big fan of the Green Bay Packers, and liked all University of Virginia sports, especially football and basketball. David loved to travel with his wife and friends. He loved the ocean, mountains, and all of God's creations.
David is survived by his wife, Joyce Hilton Stidham; his children, Justin Michael Stidham, Lisa Stidham-Snyder, and Christopher Allen Burgess; and five grandchildren; his siblings, Janice Rogers (Monroe), Diane King and brother-in-law, James Hines; and his beloved cats, Arya and Jinxie. He was preceded in death by his mom and step-dad, Julie and Warren L. King; and his sister, Angela Hines.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 PM on Wednesday, October 14 at Covenant Funeral Service. A graveside service will be held at noon on Thursday, October 15 at Oak Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at stjude.org/donate,
or the ASPA of Stafford at staffordspca.org/donate/
.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 13, 2020.