Motley Booker "M.B." Self, Jr.



62, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 10th, 2020. M.B. was born November 7th, 1958 to Motley Booker Sr. and Katherine Joan Self in Richmond, Virginia and grew up in Oak Grove, Virginia. He worked for many years at Ingleside Nursery and as a Construction Contractor before becoming a self-employed craftsman, specializing in wood working. His talent in art and craftsmanship enabled him to create beautiful wood cabinetry, furniture and home décor items. M.B. enjoyed fishing, hunting and most of all, spending time with his family and friends. M.B. is survived by his brother, Fred "Happy" Self (Angie) of Westmoreland County; sister, Katherine Lynne Jenkins (Steve) of King George County; brother, Paul Self of Westmoreland County; sister-in-law, Peggy Self of Coles Point; three nephews, Sgt. Danny Gill, Jr., Lee Jenkins and Daniel Jenkins; one niece, Brittany Bowman; five great-nieces and four great-nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Michael Self and niece, Ashley Self Ramirez. M.B. had a big heart and soul, and shared his love, friendship and help freely. He is loved and will be missed by many family and friends. At his request, no service will be held.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 13, 2020.