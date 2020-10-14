Grace Sprow
Grace Sprow, 87, of Fredericksburg, VA, passed away on October 6, 2020.
She is survived by her children, Lateefah Muhammad, Thomas E. Sprow, Jr., Mary S. (Kenneth) Malone, Geoffrey L. (Sharon) Sprow; 6 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives.
A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM followed by a private burial.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 14, 2020.