Keith Browne
Keith Browne

Keith Browne, 73, of Spotsylvania County passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

He was the loving father of Stephanie Taylor, Chris Browne, Timmy Browne; caring grandfather of Jordan and Erika; great-grandfather of Dakota and Xavier. Also survived by his sister, Joyce Plummer; Sister-in-law Connie Browne; and several nieces in nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Prince and Lois Browne; and his brothers Eric and Michael Browne.

Services will be held privately by the family.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
