Jerry Hester Minx, most recently of Poet's Walk in Fredericksburg, VA, passed from this life into the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ on October 5, 2020. She was born June 30, 1936 in Norcross GA to Reynold and Nellie Pauline Hester.
She married Ramon Minx and traveled the world as an Army wife. They had six children when they settled in Virginia. She and Ramon lived in Woodbridge, Stafford, Virginia Beach, and finally South Hill, VA.
She was active in scouting while her children were young. She served as a teacher's aide in both Prince William and Stafford Counties. While in Virginia Beach, she was active in Navy Relief and served as an EMT with the Sandbridge Rescue Squad. She was always active in her Church wherever her home was.
She is survived by three daughters, Pam Pollard of Ladysmith, Pat Falls (Jerry) of Woodbridge, and Kathy Messina of Raleigh NC, two sons, Rob Minx (Sherri) of Fredericksburg, and Tom Minx (Lisa) of Virginia Beach, ten grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters Kitty Moss and Doylene Bagley, two brothers Perry Hester and Steve Hester.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ramon and daughter Martha Gordon.
Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg, has been entrusted with her services on October 19, 2020. Visitation will be at 10:00. The Rev. Ed Martin will conduct her funeral at 11:00. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
