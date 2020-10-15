Charles Jack Meredith
Charles Jack Meredith, 84 of Fredericksburg, VA went to be with the Lord on Sunday October 11, 2020. He was a beloved Husband, Son, Brother, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Uncle and Friend.
Survivors include his son Jim Meredith and daughter Kelley Romeo and husband Steve; three grandchildren, Mandy McDonald and husband Justin, Alexis Meredith and Staci Meredith; two great grandchildren Rauri McDonald and Lucian McDonald; sisters In-law Billie Clifton and Patty Hunter and Brother in-law Kenneth Hunter; niece Rachael Dye and husband Matt; and nephew Alex Hunter and wife Emily.
He was proceeded in death by his beloved wife Anna Louise Meredith; Mother Edna Meredith; Aunt Mabel Smith; Brother William Meredith; beloved Mother in-law Marie Hunter, and brother in -law Robert Clifton.
The family will receive friends at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg on Friday October 16, 2020 from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm with a chapel service immediately following at 1:30 pm Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery immediately after the chapel service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his hospice care provider Capital Caring Health at www.capitalcaring.org
.
Online condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 15, 2020.