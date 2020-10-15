Nancy Lee Hardin Gasparovic
Nancy Lee Hardin Gasparovic, 73, of Fredericksburg, VA, passed away on October 3rd at her home.
Nancy was a Kentucky native and grew up in Beech Creek, KY - the small coal mining town the song "Sixteen Tons" was written about. A graduate of Austin Peay State University with a degree in Music Education, she taught elementary music and private piano lessons for many years. She was Music Director of the Indian Head United Methodist Church from 1975 to 1985. After moving to Issue, MD, she started the Vesper-New Dawn Singers, the youth choir at the La Plata United Methodist Church and directed its dozens of members in performances at church services, seasonal music programs, and even tours in neighboring communities and states.
While music was her avocation, most of Nancy's professional life was in the legal and real estate title field. She was Title Officer at Gasparovic & Hungerford Law Office and later the founder and owner of her own title company, Title Professionals, LTD for 25 years, where her employees were like another family to her. She was a Bank Director on the Board of Old Line Bank for almost 20 years, and was a breast cancer survivor.
For many decades her home "Idyllic" was a gathering spot for friends and family. She wanted everyone to feel welcome at her home and could whip up a gourmet meal with the contents of her freezer at any time. The consummate hostess, Nancy had wine-tastings and various other fundraisers benefiting numerous non-profits. One favorite was the American Red Cross dinner and silent auction after their annual golf tournament.
Nancy supported, volunteered with, and/or served on the boards of numerous charities and foundations including the American Cancer Society, Civista Health Foundation, American Red Cross, Hospice, the Port Tobacco Players, and many more. She was Vice Chair of the Alice Ferguson Foundation and Co-Chair of the Capital Campaign for the Potomac Watershed Study Center in its $13.5 million campaign. In 2013, Nancy was inducted into the Southern Maryland Philanthropy Hall of Fame. After moving to Fredericksburg in May 2015, she was involved with ArtsLIVE!, Chatham Manor, and many other charitable organizations. She loved discovering the city's history and arts scene, including the Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. She was a member of the Fredericksburg Baptist Church and its choir and loved singing with the Fredericksburg Community Chorus in the annual "Messiah" performance.
Everyone who knew Nancy knew one of the greatest joys in her life was being "Gigi" to her four grandchildren. She made countless trips to Oregon and North Carolina to visit her beloved "grands" and took them on numerous trips to the beach, New York City, Disneyland, and many other places. She loved traveling within the U.S. and abroad, visiting China, many places in Europe, and having various adventures and misadventures with her dear friend Sheila Draper all over the world. She was planning to visit many more destinations in 2020 and beyond.
She will be remembered for her incredible generosity, her unconditional love, and her signature red lipstick.
Survivors include daughter Shannon Christianson (Mark) of Tualatin, OR; son Ladd Gasparovic (Stephanie) of Wilmington, NC; beloved "grands" Sutton, Sloane, Milena, and Mats; brother Danny Hardin (Gail) of Glasgow, KY; nephew Doug Hardin (Holly) of Georgetown, KY, and former husband Gary Gasparovic of Pine Knoll Shores, NC.
She was preceded in death by her parents Douglas Hardin and Alma Lou Shively Hardin; brother Steve Hardin; beloved cousin who she considered a sister Geraldine Elliot Watkins, and "nephew" Bruce Williams.
A virtual service will be held at Fredericksburg Baptist Church on Sunday, October 18th at 1:00 p.m. EST and may be viewed at NancyGasparovic.com
or via this link:
bit.ly/NancyGasparovic. All are invited to wear red lipstick to watch the service and stay tuned for a celebration of life party in summer 2021 or as soon as it's safe and feasible.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nancy L. Gasparovic Charitable Fund at the Rappahannock Community Foundation to support the many, many charitable causes she supported throughout her life. Checks made payable to "The Community Foundation" with memo line "Nancy L. Gasparovic Memorial Charitable Fund" can be mailed to The Community Foundation, PO Box 208, Fredericksburg, VA 22404-0208. Or, you can donate online at https://www.cfrrr.org/donate-now/
and in the first drop down menu select "The Nancy L. Gasparovic Memorial Charitable Fund."
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 15, 2020.