The Free Lance - Star
Frances E. Fran Barrett
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
Frances E. Barrett

On October 10th, God called our wonderful Mom home.

"Her children and husband arise and call her blessed and praise her: Many women do noble things, but you surpassed them all" Prov. 31:28. Mom leaves behind 8 children and their spouses, 20 grandkids,10 great grandkids and many family members and friends she cherished. Our Dad John is glad to have his Honey home. Mom's service is Private. Please go online to CovenantFuneralService.com and share a smile on her Tribute Wall.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 16, 2020.
