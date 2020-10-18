Pua Ripper
Puakauapoailani (Pua) Ripper, 83, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. She was born in North Kohala, Hawaii to the late Ernest and Martha Keliikuli.
Pua was a devoted Catholic and spent much of her time attending church, making rosaries and going out to lunch with her church friends.
Her loving husband whisked her away from the beautiful Hawaiian Islands 58 years ago where she carried on her Hawaiian traditions to her family and friends. Everyone that she met and loved was "Ohana" (family) to her.
She is survived by her loving children, Joann Slaton and husband Ed and Edward Ripper Jr. and wife Lisa; her grandchildren, Eddie, Jacob, Cody Slaton and his wife McKinze, Anthony and Adam Ripper; her great granddaughter, Mabrey Slaton; her sister, Odetta Keliikuli Kapahua and husband Joe.
She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Edward Ripper Sr.; her brothers, Alex Kanehailua, Ernest Jr., Eugene Buster, and Douglas Umi Keliikuli.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hughes Home, 100 Caroline Street. Fredericksburg, VA 22401.
Visitation for Pua Ripper will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Stafford Chapel from 9:30am-10:30am with a Rosary service starting at 9:30am.
Her Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at St. William of York Catholic Church, Stafford, VA. Interment will take place at Quantico National Cemetery.
