Virginia Irene Shepard Elsey
Virginia Elsey, 80, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. Virginia was born December 23, 1939 in Tazewell County to the late George and Bertha Shepard.
Virginia came from a large family which included her six siblings: Jimmy Shepard, Frances Hollingsworth, George Shepard, Elizabeth Remines, Larry Shepard, and Debbie Shepard.
Virginia married Mathias Foreman Elsey on June 3, 1963. Together they spent their years raising their family in Fredericksburg. They had four children together: Cindy, Jan, Timothy, and Wayne.
Survivors include her son, Wayne Elsey (Courtney); her daughter, Cindy Simpson; her many grandchildren, Melissa Elsey Pitts, Crystal Elsey, Tina Johnson, Jennifer Sampson, Rachel Dodson, Howard Simpson, Brittany Agee, Heather Simpson, and Michael Apperson; and her twelve great-grandchildren. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Mathias; her son Timothy Elsey; daughter Jan Apperson; as well as her sisters, Elizabeth Remines and Debbie Shepard.
The family will receive friends for a Celebration of Life and visitation from 10:00 to 11:30 am on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Covenant Funeral Service, 4801 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Fredericksburg, VA. A graveside service will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, 3702 Loren Drive, Fredericksburg, VA.
For those who wish to remember Virginia, and in lieu of flowers, the family is requesting your donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 18, 2020.