Judith Lookabill
Judy Lookabill, of Locust Grove, Virginia, departed this life on October 14th after suffering a massive heart attack last week. She was loved and will be missed by her husband of 53 years Bob, her sons Joseph (Jeanne) and Jeffery (Angela) and their sons Ethan, Austin and Evan. She is also survived by her sisters Carol Thompson and Anita Taylor (Jim) and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased in death by her mother Olive and father Ephraim White and her brother Fred.
Born in Charleston, West Virginia on June 17th 1944 she and Bob moved to the Fredericksburg area in 1969. A registered nurse, she earned her nursing degree at Morris Harvey College in Charleston and later added an associate degree in business from Germanna Community College. Judy loved the medical profession and worked in the field until her retirement. She recently attended a nursing school reunion to keep up with her friends. After surviving cancer, she shifted her career to medical quality assurance and loved serving others and making a contribution to her community. An independent soul who loved doing things her way, she enjoyed the Redskins, traveling and cruising all over the world (Egypt, Scandinavia and Germany) and pinot grigio. She especially loved England and was fortunate enough to live there three years when Bob's job took them there. She returned there on numerous occasions and continued to pursue her passion for Torquay pottery, adding pieces to her collection literally until the day she died. She also loved her pets, particularly her Chihuahua Heidi who was her constant companion for more than 16 years. But most of all she loved her family and especially her grandchildren who held a most special place in her heart.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the health care workers who took care of her after her heart attack. Particularly the Lake of the Woods rescue squad personnel, the Mary Washington Hospital emergency room crew and her nurses in the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit. You folks are the true heroes.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held at Laurel Hill Funeral Home with internment of her ashes in the Laurel Hill Memorial Park. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Lake of the Woods Rescue squad and Marry Washington Hospital.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 18, 2020.