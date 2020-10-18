Ruth Lewis
Ruth Davis Lewis, 94 of Colonial Beach, VA, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at her home. Ruth, daughter of the late Melvin and Cora Clark Davis, outlived all five of her siblings. She worked as a sales clerk in the ladies clothing department of Ben Franklin before retiring. Ruth was an active member of Colonial Beach Baptist Church. All enjoyed her wonderful cooking, especially her fried chicken and lemon meringue pie. She was an animal lover and very charitable to many organizations. Ruth never met a stranger and made new friends wherever she went. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Norman Norris Lewis, Sr. and her son Norman N. Lewis, Jr.
Survivors include daughters Judy Honeycutt (E.B.), and Terri Tallman; son Ronald Lewis (Marcia), seven grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
A graveside service will be held at 1pm Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Historyland Memorial Park Cemetery, 11227 James Madison Pkwy, King George, VA 22485. A private visitation will be held one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Colonial Beach Rescue Squad, 225 Dennison St, Colonial Beach, VA 22443. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 18, 2020.