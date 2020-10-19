"Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord from now on.” “Blessed indeed,” says the Spirit, “that they may rest from their labors, for their deeds follow them!”



I had the pleasure of working with Cecelia several years ago and she had a sweet spirit that I never forgot. I later worked with her brother Cecil, and he would often speak of his twin and it was easy to tell that she was the same kind, loving and self-sacrificing lady that I met years before.



My prayers and condolences go out to each of you during this season. Continue to stand on God’s promises, continue to trust Him, and know with a certainty that God cares for each of you and will take care of you.



I will continue to lift you up in prayer.



Val Morgan Acquaintance October 11, 2020