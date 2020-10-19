Cecelia Nelson-Brown passed away on October 7, 2020.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, Otis Brown; children, Gerard E. Nelson (Debra) and Tashanda Chavis (Francis); brothers, Gregory Loftin, Patrick Loftin and her twin brother, Cecil Nelson; and 6 grandchildren.
A viewing will be held at Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Tuesday, October 20th at 10 AM followed by a funeral service at 11 AM.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
20
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
Oct
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
To the family of CC offering our sincere condolences. May God wrap his arms around you in this difficult time. Prayers sent to each of you.
Jonathan and Leisha Washington
Friend
October 18, 2020
CeCe was a wonderful, caring person who was the best assistant I had. She was professional in every way. She was smart and extremely talented. I am grateful to God for our many years of working together and our friendship. I offer my condolences to the family. May Gerard and Tashanda find comfort in knowing how proud she was of them. While we all miss her, we smile when we remember her laughter and her command of any situation. My love to all, God Bless Diann McCoy
Diann McCoy
Friend
October 18, 2020
Judith Sweatmon
Friend
October 18, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family of Cecilia . She was several years ahead of me in school but knew her well. She was always pleasant and smiling . God bless at this difficult time .
Francine White Carter
Friend
October 17, 2020
LOVE flows from your Third Cousin, nancie gray-lee & family, Pa. and Ca.
Nancie Gray-Lee
October 17, 2020
Praying that God will give you strength to endure during these difficult days. My husband and I will always remember Cecelia's voice, as we sang together in the United Voices Choir. She loved to laugh and make others laugh. You will truly be missed.
Gary & Robin Carr
Friend
October 16, 2020
Clarence and I send our heartfelt condolences to the family. I have known CeCe since 1980 when I worked with her at the Pentagon. She always had a sincere and warm heart, was always willing to help anyone in need. I will miss that laugh and smile. CeCe you will be missed.
Angela Harris-Hammond
Friend
October 16, 2020
Love you sis
Patrick Loftin
Brother
October 14, 2020
I worked with CC at DISA and loved her laugh. She was always smiling and a delight to work with. She will be sorely missed. Prayers and Sincerest Condolences to CC's family. May fond memories ease the pain of her passing. Rest in Peace CC.
Edward McPike
Friend
October 14, 2020
My beautiful dear Sister-in-law, friend, jokester, and loving Aunt to Brittany and Brandon. I will always remember the happy times and laughing times we shared together for over 30 years. Your hearty laugh you had that would make anyone laugh right along with you, you were always so cheerful. I will miss you dearly, but I know you're in a place of warmth and comfort. Rest in peace my beautiful sister.
Vivian Loftin
Family
October 14, 2020
CC, God loves you and gave you a beautiful life. I’m happy we spoke 2 weeks ago and we were both feeling good. We laughed and enjoyed each other’s company. I will miss you. Love, my dear friend.
Marie Marakowits
Friend
October 13, 2020
I met CC when I worked at the Pentagon. She was such a joy to be around; I was so sorry to hear of her passing. Prayers and condolences to her family.
Valerie Saucerman
Friend
October 13, 2020
I had just spoke to Cecila just the day before. We were planning on going to the knee doctor together, because I was to afraid to go alone. She was a sweet and concerning friend. Even after not seeing or speaking with her over time; she was always Cecila. Always smiling never an unkind word. She will be missed. My condolences to Otis and family
Scennah Parker Johnson
Friend
October 13, 2020
Praying that God will give you strength to endure during these difficult days. Cecelia will always be remembered for all the laughter and love that she gave. The Hayes Family
Richard & Doreatha Hayes
Friend
October 12, 2020
Cecelia you were a beautiful person inside and out. You brought a smile to many faces. You will be truly missed. RIP Loretta Allen & FAMILY
Loretta Allen
Friend
October 12, 2020
Tashanda, so sorry to hear of your mom’s transition. But heaven’s choir has another voice. She and I used to attend the same Women’s Music Workshop at FMZ. But I also got to enjoy her smiling face around the halls of DISA where we worked. Praying that the peace of God that passes understanding surround you and the family during this journey. May your precious memories of your mom shine brightly especially on those days that seem so hard to get through. The real joy is that we will see each other again. Praying for strength for all.
Dr Carolyn Hall
Coworker
October 12, 2020
Ms. Cecelia Brown, You will truly be missed, your smile, your jovial way when you meet people, Your loving attitude and you have a loving spirit. I know I will miss you a great deal. Every time We would see each other, we would have something crazy to say. You are a great person and Friend. You were just fun to be around. I know I will truly miss you
Deacon Larry & Julia Hawthorne Sr.
Friend
October 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Sending all our love and prayers always. The Jackson Family.
Troy & Audra Jackson
Family
October 12, 2020
My deepest sympathy during this hour of grief, praying God sends you peace.
Tyra Campbell
Acquaintance
October 12, 2020
Sincere heartfelt sympathies to the family. We pray the family find great comfort in knowing that Cecilia is at peace in Our Savior’s Jesus Arms, resting in His abundance everlasting love. Donnell and Celeste Watts
Celestine Watts
October 12, 2020
Our deepest sympathy and love to the family of our beloved Cecelia Nelson Brown.
Larry&Delzoria Hawkins
Friend
October 12, 2020
CeCe and I knew each other at DISA, I first met her while waiting to see her boss and over the years, other bosses, and ... what I remember best was that she gave me advice when I needed it, whether or not I asked for it! I appreciate that she took the time to help me out because the Lord knows I needed the help! I send my sympathy to her whole family and will keep you all in my prayers. We are all saddened by your loss.
Evelyn DePalma
Coworker
October 12, 2020
So very sorry for your lost, but we will me her again and what a joy that will be. I will miss her smile and her joking and sing, but God knew best and it was time for her to rest. Love you Cecilia Rest in Glory.
Trisha Fauntleroy
Acquaintance
October 11, 2020
Thank you so much for all the laughs that we shared. You will be missed, but I take comfort in knowing that you are making the angels laugh now. I will always remember you!
MARY Whitehead
Family
October 11, 2020
CeCe was a wonderful friend and coworker. She will be greatly missed
Vicki Cook
Coworker
October 11, 2020
You will truly be missed my Friend. Thanks for your smile, joyfulness and kindness over the years. Until we meet again..
Arnnetta Key
Coworker
October 11, 2020
Tashanda Chavis
Daughter
October 11, 2020
"Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord from now on.” “Blessed indeed,” says the Spirit, “that they may rest from their labors, for their deeds follow them!”
I had the pleasure of working with Cecelia several years ago and she had a sweet spirit that I never forgot. I later worked with her brother Cecil, and he would often speak of his twin and it was easy to tell that she was the same kind, loving and self-sacrificing lady that I met years before.
My prayers and condolences go out to each of you during this season. Continue to stand on God’s promises, continue to trust Him, and know with a certainty that God cares for each of you and will take care of you.
I will continue to lift you up in prayer.
Val Morgan
Acquaintance
October 11, 2020
My deepest condolences for your loss. The family is in my Prayers.
Beatrice Blackwell
Friend
October 11, 2020
On behalf of A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We extend continued prayers of strength and comfort. Our thoughts are with your family.
A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home
October 11, 2020
We’re so sorry for your loss. Hold on God’s unchanging hand family
Carlton & Gayle Gregg
Friend
October 10, 2020
To Otis and Cecil and family sorry to here of you loss . no that god is with you and he carry you through praying for you Bro Vincent white
Vincent White
Friend
October 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. She was such a wonderful person always kept you laughing. We gonna miss her. May God bless the entire Nelson family in your time of grief.