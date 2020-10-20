Menu
Search
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Frank "Pappy" Bullock
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
Frank "Pappy" Bullock

Frank "Pappy" Bullock, 81 of Stafford County passed away peacefully on October 15, 2020 at his residence with his loving family by his side. Pappy was a hard working fisherman for over 65 years & a member of the Patawomeck Indian Tribe. He loved animals, bird watching, cooking & most of all spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren & great grandchildren. He was loved by many and will be missed very much.

Survivors include his wife Shirley of 58 years. Son's Mitchy (Peggy), Justin (Angela), daughter Dena (Steve) grandchildren Shawn, Casey, Bailey, Gavin & Ashlynn, Step grandchildren Ryan & Evan, Great Grandchildren Josalyn, Macey & Myles, Step Great Grandchildren Kylee & Dylan. Siblings Boodie (Billy), Laney (LD), Milly (Mickey), Tina, Dootsie & several nieces, nephews & cousins.

Pappy was preceded in death by his parents Gordon & Ethel "Peg", siblings Jack, Bolegs & Delma Bullock, Tunk & Spencer Jett, Peggy Sullivan & Shiney Blakely.

Due to Covid there will not be a memorial service. The immediate family will have a private celebration of life. Please keep the fond memories of Pappy you have of him throughout the years of his life.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Ronnie & Karen Martin
October 19, 2020
God has a new angel
Charles and Tina Hall
October 19, 2020