Sheryl Lee Snellings Newton
Sheryl Lee Snellings Newton, 76, of Fredericksburg passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020.
She retired as a nurse from Mary Washington Hospital.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 23 in Falmouth Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 21, 2020.