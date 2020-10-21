Menu
Search
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sheryl Lee Snellings Newton
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
Sheryl Lee Snellings Newton

Sheryl Lee Snellings Newton, 76, of Fredericksburg passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

She retired as a nurse from Mary Washington Hospital.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 23 in Falmouth Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Falmouth Cemetery
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.