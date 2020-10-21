Lucian Ware, Jr.



Lucian "John" Ware, Jr., 79, of Spotsylvania, VA passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in the comfort of his home on October 13, 2020.



Lucian is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Grace Ware; children, Carolyn Fisher, Earl Ware (Tracey), Linda Alsop (Lewis, Jr.), Patricia Ware and Tameka Ware; grandchildren, Cynthia Alsop, Jennifer Alsop, Megan Combs (Aljerome), Nicholas Ware and DeVante Batts; great-grandchildren, Jayden Coleman, Dakota Combs, Sebastian Combs and Jayda Coleman; sister, Hannah Edler; four sisters-in-law, Ruby Ware, Viola Williams, Bernice Ware and Libbie Ware.



A walk-through viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Saturday, October 24th from 5 PM – 7 PM and one hour before the funeral service. A funeral service will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Sunday, October 25th at 1 PM. Interment will be held at the Ware-Harris Family Cemetery on Dickinson Road in Partlow, VA.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 21, 2020.