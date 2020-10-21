Kay Howdershelt Kimmitz
Kay Howdershelt Kimmitz, 66, of Fredericksburg, passed away on October 17, 2020. Kay was born to the late Noodie and Mable Howdershelt on April 28, 1954. She was a lifelong resident to the area and a proud member of the Patawomeck Indian Tribe.
Kay was married to the love of her life John "Timmy" Kimmitz on July 16, 2004. She is survived by three children Nikki Jennell (CJ), Josh Mason, Katie Shively; two beloved grandchildren, Dacota Jennell and Raine Coy; sister Michaela Barker (Raymond); nephew Raymond Barker II; great-niece Winter Ramey; and her step-children Shawn Kimmitz (Kim), Alison Kimmitz (Tom), Rebecca Leguizamon (Andres), and Caitlin Kimmitz; a host of sister and brother-in-laws; as well as step-grandchildren and her fur-babies.
Kay was an amazing cook and enjoyed doing crafts especially her beaded jewelry. She was passionate about her family and truly loved being a wife, mother, and grandmother. Some of her favorite moments was the time spent at the beach with her family. For those who knew Kay, they will remember her kindness and caring heart. She leaves behind countless beautiful memories and will be dearly missed by all.
A graveside service will be held at noon on Thursday, October 22 at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 21, 2020.