Marlene C. Kabza
Marlene C. Kabza, 77, passed away in her home surrounded by her family on October 10, 2020.
Marlene was born on August 14, 1943 to Raymond and Marie O'Barski in Chicago, Illinois. Raised on the Chicago southeast side along with her older brother, she graduated from St. Francis de Sales High School and became a second-grade teacher. During one Christmas break, a mutual friend introduced her to Karl James, another native Chicagoan attending college in Minnesota. "When I first met Karl, I wasn't impressed," Marlene was known to say, but when Karl returned to Minnesota, they began a correspondence and fell in love. With their marriage on February 7, 1964, Marlene became the wife of a U.S. Marine Corps officer, embarking on all the adventure that entails-starting with a cross-country move in a Volkswagen Beetle.
Over Karl's 27 years in the Marine Corps, Marlene and Karl moved house over 20 times, living in multiple locations in Virginia, California, North Carolina, Maryland, and Florida, with a stopover by Marlene and her two oldest children in Chicago while Karl served a 13-month tour in Vietnam. Marlene ultimately gave birth to five children, one for each rank her husband attained.
As a U.S. Marine Corps wife, Marlene embodied the phrase, "Always faithful." Everywhere she went, enduring deployments, numerous relocations, and thousands of PCS stickers, she made a home for her family, armed with an impressive array of domestic skills, coupons, stubborn energy, and boundless love. Marlene cooked for her family and friends and excelled at many crafts, such as sewing, cross-stitching, needlepoint, creweling, and macramé, and she used these talents to brighten her homes and create gifts for friends. She never hesitated to engage strangers in conversation, and she made all guests in her house feel welcomed. During her moves, Marlene made dozens of friends and kept in touch with them all, and she would often host them as they too moved through the U.S.
When Karl retired from the Marine Corps in 1987, the pace of moving slowed but didn't stop, with new homes in Connecticut and New York. As the last of her children became more independent, Marlene spent more time pursuing her interests in English and history. She took classes at Columbia College, earned a B.A. in American History, and eventually returned to teaching, instructing inmates at the Ray Brook Federal Correctional Institution for five years. In 2010 Karl and Marlene made their final move to Fredericksburg, Virginia, where Marlene enjoyed scrapbooking, taking occasional road trips with her daughters, and supporting the performing arts.
Throughout it all, Marlene never ceased to make her family feel special. She decorated for all major (and many minor) holidays, read to her children, always sent birthday cards, and mailed clippings from periodicals she was excited to share. She gave unwavering support to her husband and children and adored her grandchildren. Marlene will be remembered as a selfless and giving wife, sister, mother, and friend. Even as she lived with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, complications from which ultimately claimed her life, she found the strength to smile, love, and cherish her family.
Marlene is survived by her husband, Karl; her children, Kris (Jennifer), Debra (Mike), Mary (Justin), Ann (Mike), and Jack (Skylar); and eight and a half grandchildren, Roger, Sam, Ray, Kelly, Kyle, Emily, Lauren, Leo, and baby-to-be; as well as her brother, Tom.
A private ceremony will be held at Quantico National Cemetery.
In her memory, please consider making a donation to PBS, her favorite charity; or the American Lung Association
.
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 22, 2020.