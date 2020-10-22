Clayton R. Gatewood



Clayton R. Gatewood, Sr., 74, of Spotsylvania passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at his home.



Mr. Gatewood retired after 43 plus years at Virginia Department of Transportation.



Survivors include his significant other, Carolie Guinn; children Dr. Charlotte Previtera, Clayton R. Gatewood, Jr. (Sophia), Bonnie Barisa (John), and Robyn Gatewood (Corey); 15 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings Diane Humphries (David) and Linda Carter; and multiple nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Loyde J. Gatewood, and mother Laura Mae Gatewood.



The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 22 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 23 at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethany Baptist Church, 6519 Marye Rd, Woodford, VA 22580.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 22, 2020.