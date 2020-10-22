Charles "Chuck" Stephen Michadick
Charles (Chuck) Stephen Michadick went home to be with our Lord and Savior unexpectedly on Sunday, October 18, 2020.
He was born on June 11, 1945 in PA to the late Joseph and Frances Michadick. Chuck was raised in Leechburg, PA graduating from Leechburg High School in 1963. After graduation, he joined the United States Navy serving seven years active duty. He was stationed on the USS Pargo as a Machinist's Mate. His active duty and reservist years totaled 17. He worked for Dominion Power for 32 years, retiring in 2007. After his retirement from Dominion he went on to drive a bus for the Spotsylvania County School System for five years.
Chuck loved playing the banjo, guitar, computer games, and he especially loved the puzzle, Sudoku. He also loved playing golf. He was a member of the Black Hats and Diamonds Country Western Performance Dance Team where he choreographed the dance routines. Chuck was a jack-of-all-trades, his family and friends called him "MacGyver."
Chuck loved to travel with his beloved wife and very close friends Betty and Ken McConnell and numerous others.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 52 years, Linda (Barton) Michadick; their children, Steve (Susie) Michadick of Fredericksburg, VA and Mike (Brenda) Michadick of Simpsonville, SC; grandchildren Holly and Steven Michadick, and Jonathan, Ethan, and Emily Michadick. He is survived by his sisters, Fran Michadick of Leechburg PA, Veron Rempuszewski of New Kensington PA, Cindy Handke of North Richland Hills, TX and Joe (Nicole) Michadick of Leechburg, PA. Also left to cherish his memory are several nieces and nephews and many dear friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Covenant Funeral Service in Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Entombment will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 22, 2020.