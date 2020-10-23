Virginia Powers



Virginia Mills Powers died Oct 19 after a brief illness. She had resided at Smithfield Nursing Home in Smithfield, Johnston Cty, NC for the past 15 months, after a short time near her daughter's home in Raleigh, NC. She was born to Bennie Mills and Lizzie Purks Mills on Nov. 7, 1926 and lived in Spotsylvania County before marrying James Powers and moving to DC. She returned to the area, residing in King George until 2015. She was preceded in death by her sons James Ward and Jeffrey Wayne. Left to mourn her are her daughter Sherri Dillon and husband Don and daughter Debra Jaka, as well as grand and great grandchildren. Arrangements are made by Parrish Funeral Home in Smithfield, NC. A memorial service will be held at a later date when the Covid danger has passed.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 23, 2020.