Linwood Joseph Perry
Linwood Joseph Perry, 79, of Stafford County passed away suddenly on Thursday, October 22, 2020.
Mr. Perry was a native of Stafford County and lived there his entire life. He retired from the Fairfax County government after 21 years. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He was a loyal, hard-working, responsible, and practical man who valued integrity and thrived on life's simple routines. He loved his family and the great outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working in his garden.
Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Gertrude "Trudy"; his son, Linwood "Woody" Joseph Perry, II (Amie) of Spotsylvania; stepdaughter Janice Grohs (Tommy) and stepson Stephen Saunders, both residing in Alabama; his brother Elwood "Tinky" Perry (Margaret) of Stafford; and four grandchildren Savannah Perry, Grayson Perry (Grace), Eric Grohs, and Shelly Grohs, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Perry was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Sydney Perry and Mamie Wedding Perry; and brothers Edwin, Elmer, and Everett Perry.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, Mr. Perry's funeral will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later time.
Online condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonstafford.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 25, 2020.