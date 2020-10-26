Constance Lynn Mills
Constance Lynn Mills, 44, of Spotsylvania County passed away at her home on Saturday, October 24, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 27 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. Interment will take place privately at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the UVA Transplant Assistance Fund.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 26, 2020.