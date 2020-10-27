Cornelius Wilson



Cornelius Lee Wilson, 47, of Fredericksburg, VA, passed away on October 20, 2020.



He is survived by his mother, Peggy Wilson; daughters, Summer Wilson, Krystal Guanciale and Adriana Bruder; grandchildren, Brayden Decatur and Aubree Decatur; his siblings and a host of other relatives and friends.



A memorial service will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 28th at 11 AM.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 27, 2020.