Alvilidia McCaskill
Alvilidia Ruth McCaskill, of Fredericksburg, VA, passed away on October 21, 2020. She was born in Tallahassee, FL, to the late Nathaniel and Olivia Ruth Anderson.
She was an active member of a Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site). She supported her husband's military career and volunteered her talents doing community and charitable work. She was known as a kind and giving person.
She leaves behind her loving husband, COL (ret.) Horace McCaskill Jr, USA; two children, COL (ret.) Christopher Von McCaskill, USAR and Lydia Denise McCaskill; and a host of relatives and friends.
A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, 200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA, on Thursday, November 5th, at 5 PM followed by a funeral service at 6 PM. The burial will be held at Arlington Cemetery at a time yet to be determined. Instead of sending flowers, we ask that you donate to the American Cancer Association, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123 or via the web at cancer.org
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 28, 2020.