Harry Miller
Harry Miller

Harry W. "Bill" Miller, Jr., 73, of Colonial Beach, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 in Fredericksburg.

Bill had retired as a truck driver, still liked to drive and was well recognized in Colonial Beach. He cherished time spent with family and friends.

He is survived by son, Stacey W. Miller, step-father, John K. Parks, sisters, Margaret Helen Barnes and Kathy Arllen, brother-in-law, Butch Phillips, step-brother, Johnny Parks and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, Ruby Mae Thompson Parks and sister, Linda Sue Phillips.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Historyland Memorial Park.

Online guest book available at www.storkefuneralhome.com.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
