Richard Lynn Miller
Richard Lynn Miller, 77, of Stafford County passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital, Fredericksburg. He was born in Hyndman, Pennsylvania at the family homestead. He served in the United States Army from 1964 to 1967 in the Military Police. After his honorable discharge he went to work for the Federal Government at NSWC at Dahlgren as a security guard and later changed his career to a computer operator there. At age 65, he retired from the Federal Government with 35 years of combined service. He then worked for Bowhead, a government contractor, at NSWC Dahlgren in security until complete retirement in 2018.
Richard was an avid history buff, enjoying all aspects of US history with a focus on the American Civil War and World War II. He loved professional sports, particularly NASCAR and the Dallas Cowboys. Reading was a favorite hobby to which he loved to engage in conversation and debate on such subjects as westerns, politics, history, and spiritual matters. Zane Grey was by far his favorite author and he had an extensive collection of his writings.
Richard is survived by his wife of 55 years, MaryAnn Miller; children Rodney Miller (Debra), Melissa Dodd (Robert), and Michelle Blaisdell (Michael); grandchildren Keith Dodd (Desirae), Kyle Dodd (Kirstyn), Kurtis Dodd (Victoria Minnix), Kayla Miller, Keirstin Miller, Kaitlyn Young, and Cody Ottinger; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters Vivian Shaffer, Kathleen Ritchey, Janet Martz (Eugene); and sister-in-laws Joyce Chisum-Miller and Cheryl Burkett. Richard was proceeded in death by his parents, Carl and Mildred Miller; brothers Carl Miller Jr, Kenneth "Buddy" Miller, David Miller, and Theodore "Teddy" Miller; sister Helen Jean Williams; and great-granddaughter Harmony Love Miller-Smith.
There will be no formal funeral service at this time.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 28, 2020.