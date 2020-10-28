Ada Paige Landram
Ada Paige Landram, 81, of Spotsylvania County passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at home.
Ada was a graduate of Spotsylvania High School. She was a member of Goshen Baptist Church, and a lover of all animals.
Survivors include her son, Robert E. Landram, Jr.; siblings Priscilla Atchinson, Mary Jane Strickland, and Thomas Alford; numerous nieces and nephews; and many special friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Landram, Sr.
A service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, October 30 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Confederate Cemetery in Spotsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fredericksburg SPCA or Spotsylvania Fire Dept. and Rescue Squad.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 28, 2020.