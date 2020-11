Virgie Christine Carney



Virgie Christine Carney age 81, was born May 13, 1939. Virgie died October 21, 2020.



Virgie was the wife of Clifton F. Carney. Mother of Pamela Sue Carney. Grandmother to Amber Solis (Alex) and Tyler Carney. Two great grandchildren, Wynter and Julian. A graveside service will be on November 18 at 2 p.m. at the Dumfries Cemetery in Dumfries.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 15, 2020.