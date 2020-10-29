Pauline Sylvia
Pauline Sylvia, 82, of Schenectady, New York passed away on Aug. 25, 2020 from a long illness of Emphysema and COPD. She was married and divorced and was know by her married name, Pauline Ruggiro. Born in Caroline, she was the daughter of the late Easley and Elvert Sylvia. She came from a very large extended family of relatives from Caroline County. Pauline is remembered as a strong, kindhearted, generous woman that worked hard all of her life in multiple job capacities with the public. She never gave up on anything and always kept her faith in the Lord. Anyone that knew her loved her joy for life and sense of humor. She is survived by her two brothers, Robert Sylvia of Caroline County She has two daughters, Diane Kay and Tina Brock of Fredericksburg; two sons, Jason and Carmen Ruggiro of New York; son-in-law, David Gunn of New York; nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Paula Gunn. A graveside service will be held 2 pm Sat., Oct. 31, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery. Pauline will be forever loved and remembered in our hearts. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 29, 2020.