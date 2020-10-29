Menu
Daisy Morris
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
October 25, 2020
Daisy Morris

Daisy Charlotte Morris passed away on October 25, 2020.

She is survived by her children, Emmett Morris, Jr. (Sarah), Franklyn Morris (Mildred), Dolly Cottoms (Richard), Dellareese Morris (Leon), Tammy Morris and Randy Morris (Darcell); 22 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren; brothers, Thomas Jackson (Mamie) and Timothy Jackson; and a host of other relatives.

A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Friday, October 30th from 5 PM to 7 PM and one hour before the funeral service. A funeral service will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Saturday, October 31st at 12 PM.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
GUEST BOOK
On behalf of A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We extend continued prayers of strength and comfort. Our thoughts are with your family.

A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home
October 26, 2020