Leigh Anne Osborne
Leigh Anne Osborne, 46, of Spotsylvania County passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital.
Leigh Anne graduated from Chancellor High School and attended Life Point Church. She was a loving and caring person who enjoyed beach vacations, playing bingo, and traveling across the state and country to each of her daughter's track events for Massaponax High School and Youngstown State University. Leigh Anne was also a standout softball player and a feared pitcher during her high school days.
She was a dedicated and loyal employee for Commonwealth Financial Solutions of Fredericksburg. Working alongside her sister (Kelly) she held the enormous responsibility serving as the office manager overseeing the daily business operations.
Survivors include her daughter, Savannah Osborne; grandson Elijah; mother Betty Osborne; sister Kelly Newton; brother Shawn Osborne; and countless relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Verlon Osborne.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 30, 2020.