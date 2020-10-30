Robert CarterOn Tuesday October 27th, 2020, Robert Lewis Carter of Milford, VA, passed away in the Memorial Regional Hospital at 85 with his family by his side, following the passing of his wife Joanne Loving Carter who just passed October 18th, 2020. He was the son of Emmet Coleman Carter and Pearl Alma Proctor, and the youngest of 9 children. He is survived by his son, Arthur Lewis Carter; his grandchildren, Corey, Crystal, and Austin, and one great grandson, Cayden. He was a member of Salem Baptist church most of his adult life and had a successful barber shop in Ladysmith for over 50 years. He retired in 2016 to take care of his wife. He was an avid fox hunter and loved to hunt and fish. He will surely be missed. Funeral services will be held for him and his wife, Joanne Sunday, November 1st, at Greenlawn Cemetery in Bowling Green at 2PM. Online condolences may be made at www.st\orkefuneralhome.com.