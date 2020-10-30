Frances Taylor
Frances Ann Morgan Taylor, 86 of King George, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. Born in Washington, DC to the late James Henry Morgan and Maude Beatrice Hutchinson Morgan, Frances was a good wife and a strong Christian lady. She loved flowers, gardening, traveling and seeing the country life. Frances was a member of Potomac Baptist Church. Known for being an excellent cook, the staff and students alike of King George County Schools loved her delicious rolls.
Survivors include her loving husband of 46 years Alton Thomas Taylor, Jr. and daughter Diane Patricia Taylor.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 31 from 5-8pm at Storke Funeral Home, King George Chapel. A funeral will be held on Monday, November 2 at 11am at Storke Funeral Home, King George Chapel, with Rev. Dennis Newton and Rev. John Neill presiding. Burial will follow at 2pm at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Maryland. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 30, 2020.