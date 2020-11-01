Menu
Terri Evers
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
Gloria Mae Melillo

Gloria Mae Melillo of Oyster Bay, New York passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at the age of 80, in Fredericksburg Virginia.

She was born to Frank Melillo and Anna Marone Melillo. She lived a majority of her life in Glen Burnie, MD. She was proceeded in death by her parents

and siblings: Joanne Friedman, John "Buddy" Melillo, and Phyllis Braun.

She is survived by her children and their father: Terri Ann Evers (David), Charlene Montgomery, Randy Domagala, and Dione Balzano (Tony);

grandchildren: Amanda Knowlton, Thomas Knowlton, Kyle Evers (Alley), Bailey Montgomery, Morgan-Tesia Montgomery,

Tyler Montgomery, Jay Domagala, Mia Balzano, Isabelle Balzano, and Anna Maria Balzano; great grandson, Thomas "Hunter" Knowlton; and extended family, including her siblings' spouses, as well as many nieces and nephews including godchildren: Danielle Braun Fanduiz and Jeffery Gatti.

The family will be holding a private service at 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 7, at Resurrection Lutheran Church, and it will be streamed live at Facebook.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
