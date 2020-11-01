Menu
Robert Bob Neidert
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
Robert Neidert

Robert Eugene Neidert, 83, of Spotsylvania County, passed away early on Oct. 21, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

Bob was born on April 7, 1937 in Nashville, Tennessee to Lawrence and Gertrude Neidert. He was an electrical engineer who designed microwave communications systems, and retired from the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, D.C.

He is survived by his wife, Glickse Neidert; sons Robert Jr, (Charlene) and John (Jack) Neidert, and daughter, Margaret Meyer (Kieth) and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jerome (Jerry) Neidert, and sister Nell Byrd.

A funeral Mass will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Bumpass, Virginia with burial to follow immediately in the Church Cemetery. Please remember to wear a mask and observe social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bob's name to Wounded Warrior Project.org or Smile Train.org.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 1, 2020.
