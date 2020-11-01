Josephine E. Short



Josephine E. Short, 82, of Spotsylvania, VA, passed away on October 26, 2020, at Mary Washington Hospital.



Mrs. Short is survived by her four children, Debbie Jackson, Cynthia Lash, Geraldine Ford and Richard Short, Jr.



A viewing will be held at A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, 200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10 AM followed by the funeral service at 11 AM.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 1, 2020.