Josephine E. Short
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
October 26, 2020
Josephine E. Short

Josephine E. Short, 82, of Spotsylvania, VA, passed away on October 26, 2020, at Mary Washington Hospital.

Mrs. Short is survived by her four children, Debbie Jackson, Cynthia Lash, Geraldine Ford and Richard Short, Jr.

A viewing will be held at A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, 200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10 AM followed by the funeral service at 11 AM.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
5
Viewing
10:00a.m.
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive , Fredericksburg, VA 22408
Nov
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive , Fredericksburg, VA 22408
Funeral services provided by:
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
GUEST BOOK
Geri and family, I am so very sorry for your loss and offer my sincere condolences.
Danielle Goldstein (MWH IR)
November 1, 2020
To the Short family,

I wanted to express my heartfelt condolences on the lost of Mrs. Short. You are in my thoughts and prayers. I know that God will provide you with both strength and comfort. Your memories will sustain you, love always.
Phyllis Fox
Friend
October 31, 2020
I am so sadden to hear of the passing of my friend Mrs Short. I worked in the salon where she use to come to get her hair styled. She wasn’t my client, but she and I bonded and grew found of each other. I know that she is truly in a better place with our Lord. I am praying for the strength of her entire family. May God be with you during these difficult times. Tammy Parker Hamn
Tammy Parker-Hamn
Friend
October 30, 2020
To the Short Family:

I am truly sorry to hear of the loss of your mother. Please accept our condolences and may our prayers help comfort you. Lonnice and Rondell Thompson
Lonnice Thompson
Family
October 30, 2020
To the Short Family, you have our utmost sympathy during your time of sorrow. Earth has no sorrow that Heaven cannot heal. Rest assured that another flower has been transplanted to bloom in the Master's Bouquet.

Phil & Maude Edwards
Phil Edwards
Friend
October 30, 2020
May your hearts be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Sylenna Byrd
Friend
October 29, 2020
From the Hot Shoppes of Fredericksburg to caring for & hosting Geri’s nursing colleagues, Ms Short was always a woman of grace and a servant of God. Those qualities are evident in her son, daughters & grandchildren. Sending hugs covered in love. Always... Carolyn Carter Rollins
Carolyn Carter Rollins
Friend
October 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Gwen Smith
Friend
October 28, 2020
TO THE JACKSON & SHORT FAMILY,
Please accept our deepest condolence for the loss of your love one. I pray that God will comfort your family. Be strong and remember all the great times that Josephine has brought to our lives. God bless You all.
Otelia Ford & family
Otelia Ford
Family
October 27, 2020
To the Short's and Jackson Family,


In the homegoing (passing) of Sis Josephine, I wish to convey my deepest sympathy, extended condolences and prayers to you during this difficult time.

May the presence of God's unconditional love bring you peace, comfort and healing , in the days, weeks and months ahead.

Deepest sympathy and prayers,

Deacon Jose A. Brown

Jose Brown
October 27, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Cynthia woodward
October 27, 2020
On behalf of A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We extend continued prayers of strength and comfort. Our thoughts are with your family.

A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home
October 26, 2020