Henry Richard Williams, IV
Henry Richard Williams IV A beloved son of Henry Williams and Jennifer Edgerton, Big brother of Ava and Abbie, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. Henry was born July 11, 2003 in Freehold, New Jersey.
Henry was 17 years old when Jesus took him into his arms on October 29, 2020. A young man who lived a beautiful life, filled with beautiful memories. He was the boy whose smile lit up an entire room. Henry loved his family and friends. He loved to take his sisters out on special dates Chick-fil-A, Ulta and Carl's ice cream. He was the best big brother. He loved his mother and father but he was a momma's boy they have a special bond. He was always the life of the party. He loved going to work with his Grandpa "Pop" and Uncles. Henry was a respectful young gentleman. He had a special relationship with all of his aunts, uncles and He fell in love, he found the love of his life, his girlfriend Cali. He was a young man that's love and happiness flowed out of to all he met, everyone remembered his name and had a good thing to say about him. He went to Riverbend High School in Fredericksburg, VA and graduated early with the help of his guidance counselor. He then went and worked full time with his family business Driveways By Us. Pray for everyone.
A viewing will take place at 10:30 am on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 12620 Chewning lane, Fredericksburg VA. Burial with graveside service at 11 am on Monday, November 2, 2020 7309 River Rd. Fredericksburg VA.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 1, 2020.