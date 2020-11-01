John Newton



Major (Ret.) John Paul Newton Jr., 82, of Fredericksburg, died peacefully at home on May 28, 2020.



He was born April 4, 1938, in Alexandria. He graduated from Annandale High School ('56), and from Oklahoma School of Arts.



While serving in the Virginia Army National Guard he received his commission to the U.S. Army. In 1969, he was sent to Vietnam and served at Fire Support Base Patton as an operations officer for the 3rd Battalion, 13th Field Artillery, Battery A, receiving a Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster. While at Fort Hood, Texas, he was assigned to the 2nd Armored Division. A natural mathematician, he eventually moved to TCATA, West Fort Hood, where he served as comptroller. He retired in 1987 as deputy commander at Fort A.P. Hill.



John enjoyed nature; he loved gardening and bird watching, especially hawks and hummingbirds. He was a Washington Football Team fan and loved motorcycles. He also enjoyed visiting the Waffle House and Battlefield Restaurant for coffee and banter.



John is survived by his wife of 60 years, June Elam Newton; daughter Michelle Newton-Francis; sister Miriam (Gigi) Newton; and sister-in-law Ann (Rita) Elam. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, family, and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Rose Newton, and sister Mary Bright Haines.



June and Michelle are grateful to all who helped and cared for John during the last years of his life; special thanks to Shanette McDonald.



His cremains will be interred at Quantico National Cemetery during a graveside service, on November 16th at 2 pm.



Published by The Free Lance - Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 13, 2020.