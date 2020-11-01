William Thompson



William Roosevelt Thompson, age 89, of Stafford, VA passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at his residence.



He was born on November 11, 1930 in Bronx, NY, the son of the late William G. and Margaret (Morris) Thompson. Mr. Thompson was a highly decorated military man serving over 20 years in both the US Navy and then the US Army Air Corp. He received the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, and The Medal of Civilian Service in Vietnam, four Air Force Commendation Medals, one with a First Oak Leaf Cluster and several citations and certificates. After his military career, he worked for AID and The Department of State in the Bureau of Diplomatic Security for the Office of Dignitary Protection. He retired with over 55 years of service from the military and the Federal Government.



Survivors include his wife, Nancy D. Thompson; one son, Kevin Thompson of California; one stepson, Scott Masters of Jacksonville, FL; one daughter, Denise Korsaks, one grandson David and one granddaughter Alexandra Korsaks of all of England.



He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Samuel Thompson, Eric Thompson, William Thompson, and one sister, Dorothy Thompson.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Special Forces Association College Fund. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 11:00-12:00pm at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, 186 Shelton Shop Road, Stafford, VA. A Graveside service will follow at 12:30pm Tuesday at the Quantico National Cemetery, 19424 Joplin Road, Triangle, VA.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 1, 2020.