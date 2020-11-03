Elene Rivers
Elene M. Rivers, 82, of King George, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. She was the widow of Eugene P. Rivers, Sr., to whom she was married for over 53 years. Born in Madera, CA to Joseph and Ellen Mashburn, she received her A.A. from Stephens College (Columbia, MO) and her B.A. from Pacific Lutheran (Tacoma, WA). After she taught school the first few years of marriage, she dispatched for the Atlanta Gas Light Company for over 30 years, starting in Griffin, GA. She worked another ten years at Gilmer County High School in Ellijay, GA. Because of the death of her husband and the onset of health issues, she came to live with her son in King George, VA. Throughout her lifetime, she served continually as a Church Organist where ever she lived. Survivors include her children, Eugene P. Rivers, Jr. (Gina Rivers) and Sally L. Rivers (Chris Fetters); her sisters, Jolene Marshall (her twin) and Carolyn Woods; her grandchildren, Grace Tungnung (Gouthang), Faith Rivers, Noah Rivers, Hope Rivers, Joy Rivers, Glory Rivers, Isaiah Rivers and Daniel Rivers; her great grandchildren, Paulian, Sianbel and Zemhoi Tungnung. Her Homegoing Service will be held Saturday November 14 at 10:30AM at New City Fellowship. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Open Hand of Fredericksburg, 200 Prince Edward Street, Fredericksburg VA 22401. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com
. She will be remembered for her positivity, her kindness, and her intelligence. Her spiritual gift of encouragement was greatly appreciated by her family, friends and church.
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 3, 2020.