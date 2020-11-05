Woodrow "Sonny" Rodgers
Woodrow "Sonny" Rodgers, retired civilian from Quantico Marine Base, passed away on November 1, 2020 surrounded by family at home.
Sonny was a resident of Lake Anna, born in Spotsylvania, on August 2, 1935. He loved to laugh and talk to people. He never met a stranger in his 85 years of life. He loved fishing, played hard ball and soft ball for many years in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas, loved racing, pitched horseshoes, but most of all he loved his family. Sonny had a full life and was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. He will be dearly missed and will forever be in the hearts of all who knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy Rodgers of 11 years; and his Shih Tzu "Pug"; children Raymond "Chucky" Minter, Betty Kines (Harry), Richard "Ricky" Minter, Lou Dodson, Debbie Weimer (Frank), Laverne Prittchett (Buford), Michael "Dwayne" Rodgers (Christine), Teresa Creef (Mike), Woodrow "Bubby" Rodgers, Gregory "Greg" Rodgers (Deanna), Nancy Cook, Linda Cropp and Penny Woody; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by his parents, Willie James Rodgers and Lorraine Jewel Rodgers; his sister, Nillie Mae Smith; and his previous wife, Gladys Rodgers. Pallbearers will be B.D. Pritchett, Stevie Pritchett, Ray Minter, R.C. Baden, Tom Lambert, Mike Ranagan, Richard Cropp and Justin Snider.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 8 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 9 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will be welcome after the service for a reception at 9135 Pritchett Road in Spotsylvania.
The service will be live streamed on the funeral home website. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 5, 2020.