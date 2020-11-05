George Ferrell
George Vernon Ferrell 88, of King George County, Va. departed this life on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 at his home. George was born in King George to Willie and Grace Ferrell. He graduated from King George High School and served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army. Upon discharge, he worked various jobs before becoming the sole salesman for Morris Chevrolet, retiring after 40 plus years. He was a Mason and Shriner. George was known for his sense of humor and kindness.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Elsie, his sister-in-law Dorothy Purks, three nieces, Debby Purks Straughan, Harriet Harris Gallahan, and Pam Bollinger Mellick and four nephews, Harlan Ferrell, Timmy Ferrell, Eddie Bollinger and Kenneth Southard as well as numerous great nieces & nephews to include his four legged "niece" Abby. George was preceded by his parents Willie and Grace Ferrell, brothers Eddie and Walter Ferrell and sisters Elizabeth Bollinger and Earnestine Harris.
The family will receive guests from 6 - 8 pm Thursday November 5th at Storke Funeral Home, 11089 James Madison Pkwy, King George, VA 22485. A funeral service will be held 2pm Friday November 6th at Storke Funeral Home, followed by burial at Round Hill Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Two Rivers Baptist Church in care of Pastor Peyton Wiltshire, 6420 Rokeby Ln, King George, VA. 22485. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 5, 2020.