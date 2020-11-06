Martin E. Tolliver



Martin Elmer Tolliver, 54 of King George VA departed this life on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. He is survived by his parents, Elmer and Brenda Tolliver, Maternal Grandmother Fannie Lee Johnson, siblings Marvin (Kristin) Tolliver, Marilyn (Frank) Johnson, Maurice (Lora) Tolliver and Arlene (Derrick) Tolliver-Richardson, nieces Shannon Tolliver, Apollonia Ward, Vera Ward, Loren Tolliver, Sydni Tolliver, nephews Gerrick Ward, Hunter Tolliver, great niece and nephew Laron Thornton, Jr. (LJ) and Averi Thornton and a host of family and friends. Funeral services will be private and have been entrusted to the Cedell Brooks Funeral Home.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 6, 2020.