LaVerne Crowder, of Spotsylvania, died Thurs., Nov. 5, 2020 at her home. She attended Full Gospel Church and was a life member of Patawomeck Indians of Virginia. She is survived by her husband of almost 57 years, Donald R. Crowder; five children, Ernest Ray Crowder, Jeffrey Glen Crowder, Carolyn Losely, Brenda McDougall and Richard Sullivan; ten grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends 2-4 pm Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at Storke Funeral Home, Bowling Green. A graveside service will be held 11 am, Mon. Nov. 9, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery Bowling Green. Online condolences may be made at www.storkefuneralhome.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 7, 2020.