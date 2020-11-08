Arthur Hart



On November 2, 2020, Arthur Thomas Hart II got to be with Jesus. Beloved husband of Peggy; father of Moneesa and Arthur III; brother, uncle, grandfather, citizen, activist, neighbor, friend and jolly good fellow, Arthur's legacy in Virginia and Stafford is long and notable.



Born in 1937 in Mecklenburg County, VA, he grew up a farmer and rancher in Union Level where he attended the Buckhorn School. He loved the Commonwealth, its land, and its people. He graduated a proud Hokie from VPI in 1958, with a BS in Agronomy and went to work for the Virginia Department of Agriculture as a public servant. He served his country as a US Army Staff Sergeant, and Stafford County as a Commissioner for the Tri County Soil and Water Conservation District.



As a lover of trees and the environment, Arthur chaired a project to identify the largest trees in the Commonwealth. One is located on Poplar Road in Stafford. He was also instrumental in discovering living American Chestnut Trees -- long thought eradicated by blight -- in forests in Virginia.



A Christian, Arthur led his family as a man of God -- full of grace, compassion, and humility. He was a great neighbor, deeply committed to building unity and fellowship. After building a successful small business in Fairfax County, Arthur retired to Stafford. He became a leader in his HOA, the Stafford Ruritans, the Republican Party, his church, and the Historical Society. In addition to becoming a George Washington Interpreter, and a frequent speaker at local elementary schools, he created the "Stafford Speaks," history project - a series of recordings available at the CRRL featuring senior adults of the county recalling the many changes that have occurred over the last hundred years. His organization, Image One, held the contest that produced Stafford's trademark young George Washington with the hoop -- a trademark Arthur still owns personally and allows the county to use free of charge. A published author, Arthur wrote and photographed a book on "The American Mailbox." He maintained websites for the Stafford Ruritans and the local Romeo Club. He owned a patent. He was a carpenter, portrait artist, and craftsmen. He organized and planted the historical community garden at Stafford's Rowser building, and created a 'Victory Garden" project for seniors in the community during the recent recession. He and his friends could be found tilling gardens for senior adults -- free of charge --throughout the county. A strong advocate of conservation education, Arthur spearheaded the "Bucket Brigade" program for Virginia's elementary schools. The project placed buckets filled with exploration tools in every elementary school so children in the Commonwealth could discover and explore the State's flora and fauna in a fun learning environment.



He was also successful in lobbying the Virginia Legislature to name the I-85 bridge that crosses Lake Gaston in Mecklenburg County after his grandfather, Dr. Arthur Thomas Hart, who introduced penicillin to the county and was the only doctor in the county who would deliver babies for African American mothers.



Arthur, typically described by both friends and family as "a Character," was clear on his desires for how he would be remembered after his death. His family will plant trees in his honor after a private ceremony at the cemetery at Shiloh UMC in Mecklenburg. For his friends and colleagues, Arthur left the following instructions, "When you see the wind rustling the leaves of Virginia's forests, smell the deep richness of the soil as it heats in the spring sunlight; when you feast on the bountiful produce and meats from our farms and ranches, when you hear the birds singing and feel the warmth of the Atlantic on your toes or the chill of the air in the Blue Ridge, remember that I was a proud son of Virginia. Hear me laugh with joy as children play in our fields and streams. Remember me smiling as neighbors care for one another and build a better community. Honor my beautiful wife for loving me for so many years -- not the easiest task. And share a vision and a hope for the future of what our Commonwealth can be in the hands of the next generation. I was blessed to have brilliant, kind, children; loyal, decent friends; a loving family, and a beautiful community."



As his wife of 60 years says, he was a man like no other. Goodbye, Arthur. You are loved by many; respected by all. We will miss the spring in your step, the twinkle in your eye, and the dry in your wit. Rest well until we join you again in eternity.



The family asks that, in lieu of flowers and gifts, please make contributions to the Stafford Handbell Society, a 501(c)3 organization that supports music education for children and adults. Donations may be sent to Stafford Handbells, 112 Juliad Court, Suite 225, Fredericksburg, VA 22406



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 8, 2020.